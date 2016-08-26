EDWARDSVILLE - The accolades keep coming for Edwardsville’s standout swimmer Bailey Grinter and the latest is a mention in “Faces In The Crowd,” a “Sports Illustrated Magazine” feature.

“Faces In The Crowd” is something the national sports magazine has published for many years and each time in that area, five or six of the nation’s up-and-coming high school athletes are spotlighted. Recently, Grinter, who won a national YMCA championship over the last month for the Edwardsville Breakers, was spotlighted.

“It is a column about up-and-coming top athletes in high school in every issue,” her mom, April Grinter, told EdGlenToday.com this week. “Five or six kids in all different sports are mentioned. I was proud that she was singled out. We were caught off guard. It is a big deal, especially that most of the time it is football, basketball or baseball, but this time it was a swimmer.”

April Grinter said Bailey was extraordinarily excited when she learned of the honor.

“Bailey feels like her hard work is paying off,” April Grinter said. “She is enjoying what she is doing and is such a great kid.” April stressed that she and her husband, Greg, were so proud of Bailey for all the honors she keeps obtaining.

“We were way up in the northern tip of Michigan and we were out of phone range for a couple days and saw it,” she said. “I told Bailey, ‘You are not going to believe what I have to tell you,’ and she was so excited and couldn’t believe it that this was in Sports Illustrated.”

Bailey has a great future and her mother said she is looking forward to the upcoming high school season swimming for Edwardsville.

“We are going on many college visits the next six or seven weeks,” she said. “There are a lot of universities offering her a full scholarship. I can’t believe my swimmer - who it seems like yesterday was a 10-year-old - is growing up and doing well.”

April Grinter acknowledged Bailey is feeling some pressure about her college decision and hopes by the end of October or the first of November to have made a decision.

“Her phone messages are constantly full from colleges,” April said. “It is great and awesome, but it is stressful, and we feel like September and October will really be crunch time on making a decision.”

