O’FALLON – Edwardsville’s girls swim team dominated O’Fallon 102-68 in a rare high school outdoors dual meet on Tuesday at O’Fallon Park.

Several of the Tigers turned in some excellent performances.

Edwardsville’s Bailey Grinter captured first in four events – the 100 backstroke, 50 freestyle, and was a part of the 200 and 400 free relays. Freshman Josie Bushell had an outstanding meet, capturing first in the 100 butterfly (1:13.62); second in the 100 free (1:08.94); and was a relay participant. Victoria Brady was dominant in the distance events, winning the 500 freestyle and 200 freestyle. Brady was a member of the first place 200 free and 400 free relays.

“I would much rather us be inside, but it was fun and cool to do this early in the season,” Edwardsville High School coach Christian Rhoten said. “It takes a few adjustments swimming outside. This is a 25-meter pool, so the times don’t really compare to the yard times. We are happy O’Fallon is hosting some meets.”

Rhoten praised all his swimmers for their efforts. He said Victoria Brady wasn’t feeling well before the meet, but came out determined and swam well. Bailey Grinter was again a top performer as always and led the team, the coach said.

“Our sprint freestyles are our strongest events,” he said. “We swim a lot of freestyle in practice.”

The coach said the three in the 100 butterfly finished first, second and third and were very close. He said they should push each other through the season and should progress together in that stroke.

Rhoten was impressed by freshman Bushel with her overall performance and said she is “incredibly versatile” and seasoned from year-round swimming. “She is someone you can put into almost anything and get a good performance,” he said.

Poiter continued to show her leadership skills and a great model for the other younger swimmers with her work ethic and her academic approach, Rhoten said.

Rhoten said his team would be working hard the rest of the week in preparation for a large invitational meet Saturday at Normal.

“It will be a competitive meet at Normal this weekend,” Rhoten said.

These are the results:

200 Free Relay:

2. Emily Webb, Callista Poiter, Sierra Brannan and Hope Roderick, Edwardsville, 2:18.69.

200 Meter Freestyle:

1. Victoria Brady, Edwardsville, 2:21.53

200 I.M.:

Article continues after sponsor message

1. Emily Webb, Edwardsville, 2:42.0

2. Callista Poiter, Edwardsville, 2:48.74

50 Free

1, Bailey Grinter, Edwardsville, 29.50; 2. Maggie Grieve, Edwardsville, 32.50; 3. Caitlyn Medford, Edwardsville, 33.25

100 Butterfly

1. Josie Bushell, Edwardsville, 1:13.62; 2. Sierra Brannan, Edwardsville, 1:15.09; 3. Hope Roderick, Edwardsville, 1:16.42

100 Free

2. Josie Bushell, Edwardsville, 1:08.94; 3. Caitlyn Medford, Edwardsville, 1:14.22

500 Free

1. Victoria Brady, Edwardsville, 6:12.88; 2. Hope Roderick, Edwardsville, 6:38.0



200 Free



1. Edwardsville, Bailey Grinter, Josie Bushell, Emily Webb, Victoria Brady, 1:58.99;

2. Edwardsville: Sierra Brannan, Kyle Schumacher, Caitlyn Medford, Maggie Heinrich, 2:14.44.

100 Backstroke

Bailey Grinter, Edwardsville, 1:07.97; 2. Emily Webb, Edwardsville, 1:13.66

100 Breaststroke

2. Callista Poiter, Edwardsville, 1:28.2; 3. Hannah Benson, Edwardsville, 1:25.58

400 Freestyle Relay

1. Edwardsville: Josie Bushell, Hannah Benson, Victoria Brady, Bailey Grinter, 4:25.83;

3. Edwardsville: Maggie Grieve, Callista Poiter, Kylie Schumacher, Hope Roderick, 4:52.22

More like this: