QUINCY - The Edwardsville softball team won a pair of games on Saturday morning and evening, defeating Pekin 9-0, then coming back to win over Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 6-0 at Quincy.

The wins gave the Tigers a three-game sweep in their western Illinois road trip, having won at Pleasant Hill on Friday night.

In the opener against the Dragons, Edwardsville scored once in the top of the first, then twice more in the third, once in the fifth and five times in the sixth to take the win.

Jillian Lane led the way for the Tigers with two hits and two RBIs, while Brooke Tolle had two hits and drove in a run, Ryleigh Owens had a pair of hits, both Emily Wolff and Sydney Lawrence had a hit and two RBIs each and Zoie Boyd and Avery Hamilton each had a hit.

The pitching combo of Hamilton and Tolle combined to hold Pekin to three hits, with Tolle going five innings, allowing two hits while walking one and striking our four and Hamilton only allowing one hit in her inning of work, fanning one.

Against the Raiders, Edwardsville score twice in the third inning to take the lead, then added three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to take the win.

Lawrence had a big game at the plate, getting three hits and driving in two runs, while both Boyd and Wolff each had two hits, Hamilton and Tolle both had a hit apiece and Jillian Hawkes, Owens and Tatum Van Ryswyk all had an RBI each.

Owens went all the way inside the circle, allowing only three hits while walking one and fanning five.

The Tigers are now 24-2 on the year and return home to play Mascoutah on Monday afternoon, then are at O'Fallon on Tuesday afternoon and host Jersey Thursday and Waterloo in the annual Senior Day game Friday at the Edwardsville Sports Complex. All games are scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.

