EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville boys swimming team won all 11 events on the program and had multiple winners as the Tigers defeated Jacksonville Routt Catholic 120-15 in a dual meet held Dec. 28 at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

The Tigers had little trouble with the Rockets in the holiday dual meet, only their second of the season, as Edwardsville went to 2-0 on the year.

The Tigers started off with a win in the 200-yard medley relay, as the team of Cohen Osborn, Daniel Sanchez, Owen Gruben, and Austin Norcio won with a time of 1:47.54, while the team of Dane Fallis, Lucas Schardt, Adam Koester, and Ryan Kimmey were second with a time of 2:10.87. Eddie Myers then won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:56.99, while Jacob Grandone was second at 2:18.94 and Peyton LeVasseur was third at 2:30.09. Norcio won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:17.45, with Sanchez second at 2:25.38.

Gruben took the 50-yard freestyle at 24.10 seconds, with Logan Oertle second at 24.68 seconds and Javier DeLaCruz third at 25.80 seconds. Norcio took the 100-yard butterfly race with a time of 59.69 seconds, with Myers second at 1:00.66 and Luke DeConcini came in third at 1:04.30. Osborn won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 49.81 seconds, while Sanchez was third at 58.66 seconds and Alex Ge was fourth with a time of 58.85 seconds.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Tigers' team of Gruben, Myers, Norcio and Osborn won with a time of 1:37.67, while the team of Oertle, DeLaCruz, Sanchez and DeConcini were second at 1:45.36. Gruben took the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:02.40, while LeVasseur was third at 1:09.87 and Shawn Slemer was fourth with a time of 1:11.45.

In the 100-yard breaststroke, the winner was Osborn, with a time of 1:04.87, with Oertle second at 1:13.44 and DeConcini third at 1:22.99. In the final race, the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Tigers' team of DeLaCruz, Sam Borden, LeVasseur and Myers won with a time of 4:10.04, while the team of Schardt, Colin Walsh, Gabe Csaszar and Ryan Schlecte were second at 4:50.28.

The Tigers open up the 2022 portion of the season Jan. 8 at the Normal Community High Iron Invitational meet.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

