Edwardsville Sweeps All 11 Events, Has Multiple Winners As Tigers Win Over Jacksonville Routt Catholic 120-15 In Dual Swimming Meet
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville boys swimming team won all 11 events on the program and had multiple winners as the Tigers defeated Jacksonville Routt Catholic 120-15 in a dual meet held Dec. 28 at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Tigers had little trouble with the Rockets in the holiday dual meet, only their second of the season, as Edwardsville went to 2-0 on the year.
The Tigers started off with a win in the 200-yard medley relay, as the team of Cohen Osborn, Daniel Sanchez, Owen Gruben, and Austin Norcio won with a time of 1:47.54, while the team of Dane Fallis, Lucas Schardt, Adam Koester, and Ryan Kimmey were second with a time of 2:10.87. Eddie Myers then won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:56.99, while Jacob Grandone was second at 2:18.94 and Peyton LeVasseur was third at 2:30.09. Norcio won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:17.45, with Sanchez second at 2:25.38.
Gruben took the 50-yard freestyle at 24.10 seconds, with Logan Oertle second at 24.68 seconds and Javier DeLaCruz third at 25.80 seconds. Norcio took the 100-yard butterfly race with a time of 59.69 seconds, with Myers second at 1:00.66 and Luke DeConcini came in third at 1:04.30. Osborn won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 49.81 seconds, while Sanchez was third at 58.66 seconds and Alex Ge was fourth with a time of 58.85 seconds.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Tigers' team of Gruben, Myers, Norcio and Osborn won with a time of 1:37.67, while the team of Oertle, DeLaCruz, Sanchez and DeConcini were second at 1:45.36. Gruben took the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:02.40, while LeVasseur was third at 1:09.87 and Shawn Slemer was fourth with a time of 1:11.45.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, the winner was Osborn, with a time of 1:04.87, with Oertle second at 1:13.44 and DeConcini third at 1:22.99. In the final race, the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Tigers' team of DeLaCruz, Sam Borden, LeVasseur and Myers won with a time of 4:10.04, while the team of Schardt, Colin Walsh, Gabe Csaszar and Ryan Schlecte were second at 4:50.28.
The Tigers open up the 2022 portion of the season Jan. 8 at the Normal Community High Iron Invitational meet.
Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.
More like this: