EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville vs. Chicago Simeon IHSA Class 4A Super-Sectional boys basketball game Redbird Arena at Normal will be streamed on the NFHS Network at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Edwardsville Athletic Brad Bevis said, "If your TV provider offers Comcast/Xfinity, this broadcast may be available at no charge. Check with your provider."

Bevis emphasized that this is not an ECUSD#7 production. ECUSD#7 is not responsible for the content, quality, or dependability of the broadcast.

Edwardsville carries the top ranking in the state into the game with a 30-1 record; Simeon is 28-3.

http://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/ihsa/368ef0af94