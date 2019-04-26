EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre read a support of appreciation for departing Board of Education members at the recent School Board meeting. These were her words:

Appreciation for Departing Board of Education Members

Monica Laurent was elected in April 2003. During her sixteen years of service, Mrs. Laurent has served on various board committees including the Policy Committee, Finance Committee, and Curriculum Committee and was the Citizen Advisory Committee Board representative. Mrs. Laurent has served as the board president for the last six years.

Paul Pitts was elected April 2007. During his twelve years of service, he has served on various board committees including the Personnel Committee, Curriculum Committee, Facilities Committee, and Policy Committee.

These volunteers were critical to District 7 during the years of growth in student enrollment which led to the construction of four schools and millions of dollars in Health Life Safety repairs and renovations to school facilities.

They were strong advocates for all students and their support of curriculum studies and updates has ensured that, even in difficult financial times, students and teachers had the instructional materials and professional development sessions needed to deliver high quality instruction within the limits of the District’s financial resources.

Mrs. Laurent and Mr. Pitts continue to be tireless supporters of financial stability and balanced budgets; their years on the school board include years of prosperity and years of financial crisis. They were both strong supporters of the recently passed increase to the Education Fund, the first increase in 40 years, and assisted with educating parents and non-parents alike on the District’s financial needs throughout the seven communities that make-up District 7.

District 7 will miss their strong leadership skills. There are no words of appreciation strong enough to recognize them for their service – except a heartfelt thank you from the thousands of students, employees, and parents across the district.

Nekisha Omotola is also concluding her service on the Board of Education. Mrs. Omotola brought a positive perspective to board governance and her service is appreciated.

We thank Mrs. Monica Laurent, Mr. Paul Pitts, and Mrs. Nekisha Omotola for their service to District 7 and wish them well in future endeavors..

