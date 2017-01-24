MORE DR. LYNDA C. ANDRE COMMENTS AT EDWARDSVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT 7 BOARD MEETING FOR MONDAY, JAN. 23

2017 Summer School Registration

District 7 will again offer summer school classes to incoming and returning 2017-2018 high school students. The Edwardsville High School Summer Program offers a variety of courses in a 6-week or 3-week format. Summer school for high school students begins on June 8, 2017. Registration has just opened and families are encouraged to register their children as soon as possible as classes fill early. Registration information can be found on the District 7 webpage. http://www.ecusd7.org/departments/curriculum/summer_school.asp.

In addition to the High School Summer School Program, the District will offer a K-8 Summer Reading Program for students who required reading intervention services during the 2016-17 school year and an Extended School Year program for students with identified disabilities who are eligible for summer instruction. Teachers will contact the families of students who qualify for these programs later this spring. The K-8 Summer Reading Program begins on June 12 and will run through June 30.

2017-2018 Kindergarten Registration

District 7 has scheduled Spring Kindergarten Registration on March 2, 2017, from noon – 6:30 p.m. at each of the District’s primary buildings: Hamel, Midway, Nelson, Glen, Goshen and Leclaire Schools.

Parents of children who will attend kindergarten during the 2017-18 school year are encouraged to begin the registration process at this time even if they have not gathered all of the required registration materials. Completing preliminary paperwork will place parents and children in the District 7 database, ensuring families receive notification of kindergarten-related information as it becomes available. Registration paperwork and information on the Kindergarten Informational Meetings for parents can be found at: http://www.ecusd7.org/news/16-17/Kindergarten-Information-Night-Registration.pdf

Revised 2016-2017 School Calendar

Due to the cancellation of school on Friday, January 13, 2017, the revised last date of student attendance for the 2016-2017 school year is May 19, 2017. This date may be revised again if additional snow days are used this year. Parents may access the 2016-2017 school calendar at school and district webpages to review the dates of upcoming school holidays, spring break, and institute days already scheduled.

