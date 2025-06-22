Edwardsville Students Named To UW-Madison Spring Dean's List Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized two Edwardsville students named to the Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2024-2025 academic year. Article continues after sponsor message Edwardsville, IL: Sydney Chong, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Maria Linden, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. To view an online listing, visit https://registrar.wisc.edu/deanslist/.