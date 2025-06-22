University of Wisconsin-Madison

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized two Edwardsville students named to the Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2024-2025 academic year.

Edwardsville, IL:

  • Sydney Chong, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
  • Maria Linden, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.

To view an online listing, visit https://registrar.wisc.edu/deanslist/.

