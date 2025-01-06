The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2024-2025 academic year.

Several Edwardsville students were announced on the Dean's List. They are listed below.

Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor "dean's list", but some grant the "Dean's Honor List" and "Dean's High Honor List."

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE, AWARD

Edwardsville, IL

Sydney Chong, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Jordyn Ginestra, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Maria Linden, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

