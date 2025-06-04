EDWARDSVILLE - Esteban Gomez Garcia, a rising junior at Edwardsville High School, is seeking financial support to join the 2025 Seattle Cascades Drum and Bugle Corps this summer. The tuition fee for the program is $2,500, which covers housing, meals, travel, and equipment for the season.

Gomez recently received a contract offer to march with the Seattle Cascades, marking a significant milestone in his musical career. However, the cost of participation presents a challenge given his current financial situation.

“I would be incredibly grateful if any of you were interested in helping me experience this life-changing opportunity through the marching arts,” Gomez said in a fundraising appeal. He emphasized that every contribution, regardless of size, would be appreciated.

The Seattle Cascades Drum and Bugle Corps is a World Class drum corps, and marching with the group represents a long-held dream for Gomez.

The fundraiser aims to cover the expenses necessary for him to take part in the summer season.

Click the GoFundMe for Gomez here.

