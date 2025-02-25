EDWARDSVILLE - An Edwardsville coach and student recently saved a life.

During the Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 Board of Education’s regular meeting on Feb. 24, 2025, Lincoln Middle School Principal Michael Cory introduced the school’s dance team coach, Whitney Klee, and student Hannah as heroes. The quick thinking of Klee and Hannah saved the life of a middle schooler.

“I’m going to tell a short little story of what I believe was true heroism,” Cory said.

He explained that on the bus ride home from a dance competition, Hannah and her friend Anna were sitting in the back of the bus eating candy when Anna started to choke.

“Hannah, being the caring person that she is, leaned over to her friend and said, ‘Hey, are you okay?’ and noticed that she couldn’t breathe,” Cory said. “She couldn’t talk at that point in time, and that’s when Hannah knew something was really, really wrong.”

Hannah called to the front of the bus for help, where Klee was sitting. Cory joked that Klee is “very intense” and was already watching the dance team’s performance to note where they could improve.

With her earbuds in, she didn’t hear Hannah at first. But Hannah eventually got her attention, and Klee jumped into action.

“She got immediately up from her seat on the bus in the front, ran to the back of the bus, and immediately put into place the Heimlich maneuver,” Cory said. “It was the first time that Coach Klee had ever done it in her entire life, and successfully, I might add, because the candy was dislodged and our student is just fine to this day.”

Klee and Hannah were recognized at the Board of Education meeting for their actions, which undoubtedly saved Anna’s life that day. Cory expressed his pride in his coach and student, and he added that Hannah has built a great “personal legacy” as she prepares to graduate eighth grade and attend Edwardsville High School.

“I’m really, really proud of both of these young ladies up here,” he said. “They model exactly what we want out of Lincoln Wildcats.”

