CHARLESTON - Edwardsville girls track and field star hurdler, sophomore Sophie Shapiro, won her prelims heat and recorded a time of 14.44 in the 100 hurdles on Friday, May 23, 2025, to advance to Saturday’s final.

Daisha Brunson of Hoffman Estates (Conant) had the best prelims time of 14.12, followed by Amy Carrie of Schaumburg with a 14.35 and Nikema Nwachukwu of Orland Park Sandburg at 14.42.

Shapiro said after the 100 hurdles race that she knew the goal on Friday was simply to qualify for Saturday’s finals.

“I just wanted to qualify, that is what matters,” she said. “I don’t plan on changing anything in the finals, I just want to keep doing what I have been doing. Hopefully, I will get a little better start in the 100 hurdles in the finals. Everything is great to get to the finals.”

Later in the day on Friday, Shapiro advanced in second place in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.36. Palatine's Aisha Kazeem had the top time of 42.65, which placed Shapiro in top shape to compete for the state crown in the 300 hurdles in Class 3A.

