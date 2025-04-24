EDWARDSVILLE - Audrey De La Torre Cruz came up with two hits and a RBI, while pitcher Riley Nelson helped herself with a hit and two RBIs during a fateful fifth inning, where Edwardsville scored three runs and took a 4-2 win over Hardin Calhoun in a softball game played Wednesday afternoon at the Edwardsville District 7 Sports Complex.

The game turned out to be a great duel between two of the better pitchers in the area - Nelson of the Tigers, against Audrey Gilman of the Warriors - and the game turned out to be one of the better games of the season. Calhoun scored single runs in the fourth and fifth, with Edwardsville countering each time, tying the game in the fourth 1-1, and taking the lead 4-2 in the fifth with their three-run outburst.

"It was back and forth all day," said Edwardsville head coach Caty Happe. "We got behind on two separate occasions, and we bounced back in the bottom of the inning."

Gilman kept the Tigers off-balance all day, but good plate discipline, and good at-bats helped Edwardsville, especially when it counted most.

"For sure," Happe said. "Their pitcher was something else. We managed to get runners on early, but we couldn't move them along, but we did get runs in the fourth and fifth. It was a good team win."

To go along with De La Torre Cruz's two hits and RBI, and Nelson's hit and two RBIs, Brooke Burris, Sophie Antonini, and Amelia Wilfong also had hits, while Nelson went all the way in the circle, allowing two runs, one earned, on five hits, walking three and striking out seven to gain credit for the win.

The Warriors got hits from Layna Longnecker, Anabel Eilerman, Carly Pohlman, Lacy Pohlman, and Annie Wilson, while Cooley Klocke drove in a run. Gilman also threw a complete game inside the circle, allowing four runs, one earned, on six hits, walking one and fanning 10. Gilman was charged with the loss.

Edwardsville is now 15-4, and host Collinsville on Thursday at 4:30 p.m., then plays at Breese Mater Dei Catholic Saturday morning at 10 a.m., and plays at Collinsville next Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Calhoun is now 12-4, and faces undefeated Carrollton in a rivalry game Thursday at home, starting at 4:30 p.m., then hosts Auburn Saturday morning at 11 a.m., and concludes its home stand Monday against White Hall North Greene at 4:30 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

