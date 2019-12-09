EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville softball pitcher Sydney Webber followed in her sister Brooke's footsteps and signed a letter-of-intent to attend Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield to play softball with the Loggers in a ceremony Monday evening at Edwardsville High School.

Webber, a pitcher, was first attracted to Lincoln Land after attending many of her sister's games on the campus.

"My sister played there, and going on multiple visits, watching her games, I just really liked the campus," Webber said in an interview that followed the ceremony, "the atmosphere, and the students."

And Webber is already looking ahead to playing for the school, and being both on the campus and around her future teammates.

"It's a really good campus," Webber said, "the girls on the team are really nice, and the people who's also going to be in my class next year are really cool."

Webber also considered a school in Kentucky, and another in Chicagoland, but really liked Lincoln Land. After earning her associate's degree in English, her planned major, she's hoping to go to Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau, or is considering going to cosmetology school. Webber is also looking forward to being a student at Lincoln Land as well.

"Just being a student, and really keeping up with my studies," Webber said, "and just seeing where life takes me."

Tigers' head coach Lori Blade is very proud of Webber's signing and is looking forward to seeing her compete for the Loggers.

"Absolutely," Blade said. "I've known Syd since sixth grade; we've had her through Lincoln (Middle School), and the high school program, so I'm very proud of her with sticking with it, and the time and effort she's put in, not only to our program, but outside of it, to continue progressing in the right direction."

Joining Lincoln Land behind her sister produces a great family legacy for the Webbers, and Blade is very happy for the both of them.

"That's pretty good," Blade said with a smile. "Can't go wrong there, it's close, the parents will get to go and see games and everything, so that's a good situation. But Brooke's had a good career, she had a good year up there, so hopefully, that helped out."

Sydney Webber will bring many great qualities to the Loggers.

"Well, she's going to bring some experience, some knowledge with the game, of course," Blade said, "but her work ethic and mentality has always been really good, so hopefully, that'll be a plus."

Webber's strengths as a pitcher are being able to hit her spots and keeping opposing batters off-balance, and Blade believes that's another thing she'll bring to the Loggers in 2021.

"Yes, I think she will do that," Blade said. "She had some good innings for us last year at the varsity level by just being able to do that; that's important. But she's very capable of hitting her location well, and throwing batters off with her different changes of speed, and just understanding what she's trying to do."

She'll also be bringing those same qualities to the Tigers' club this coming spring.

"Same thing," Blade said. "She'll be in the rotation, and get some innings here and there, with location, and just trusting what she does. And that's what she's been able to do through the years, and that's what we expect her to be able to do. And you never know, she's a nice little slapper on the left side, so hopefully, she can get some at-bats as well."

Webber agreed she'll bring much to the Lincoln Land table for next year.

"I'm left-handed, so I have a lot of really good movement pitches," Webber said, "and I think I hit my spots pretty well."

Webber was quick to credit Darrel Gaudio, her pitching coach on her club team, for much of her success as a pitcher.

"He basically taught me how to pitch," Webber said. "He's coached me since I started when I was nine, and I always just kind of stuck around from there."

As far as goals for the 2020 season with the Tigers, Webber keeps them short and simple.

"I think just working hard, doing the best, and kind of fitting into a role," Webber said.

As far as team goals, Webber has some simple ones as well.

"Just kind of go all the way, I guess," Webber said, "and just have fun with my teammates."

And Blade is also looking forward to seeing Webber play at Lincoln Land as well.

"Oh, absolutely," Blade said. "Anytime that we can get the young ladies opportunity to go on and play, and get some of their school paid for is definitely a plus."

