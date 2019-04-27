GRANITE CITY – Edwardsville’s girls softball team scored five times in the first inning and scored in every inning at the Tigers shut out Granite City 13-0 in a non-conference game Friday afternoon at George Sykes Field in Granite City’s Wilson Park.

Edwardsville pitching held the Warriors to three hits on the day, while Granite also committed five errors.

The Tigers got off on the right foot with a Maria Smith home run on the first pitch of the game to give Edwardsville a 1-0 lead. Katherine Bobinski-Boyd then singled and went to second on an error, then scored on a Moe Kastens double to center. Maci McNamee, a courtesy runner for Kastens, then scored on a Lexi Gorniak single, Kay Swanson singles, and Gorniak scored when Kylee Myers reached on an error. A Sam Sanders single scored Swanson with the inning’s fifth run.

In the second, McNamee scored again with nobody out when Gorniak reached on another error, and after a Swanson hit, Myers singled home a run, and one out later, Sydney Lawrence singled home two more runs to make it 9-0.

An Anna Brase ground out to first scored Edwardsville’s 10th run in the third, Ellie Viox drove home a run on a ground ball in the fourth, and in the fifth, a Brase ground out to short scored Jayna Connoyer, and the fifth Warrior error allowed Bobinski-Boyd to score the final run of the game. Granite put up a mini-rally, getting singles to put runners on first and second, but the side was retired before any damage could be done, giving the win to the Tigers.

Smith had two hits and an RBI on the leadoff homer, Kastens also had two hits and an RBI, while Brase drove in two runs for the Tigers.

Skylar Boone, Kayla Huskamp and Cassie Keturakis had the three hits for the Warriors, while Ryleigh Owens struck out four for the Tigers.

Edwardsville is now 15-3 on the year, and travels to Chatham Glenwood on Monday afternoon, and to Alton on Tuesday, with both games starting at 4:30 p.m.

Granite drops to 4-11 on the season, and goes to Alton on Saturday morning in an 11:30 a.m. start, then hosts Belleville East in a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

