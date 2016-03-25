Edwardsville softball girls battle windy, cold day with 14-0 triumph over Bunker Hill
March 25, 2016 9:45 AM March 25, 2016 10:04 AM
Listen to the story
More like this:
Oct 30, 2024 - Stillwater Senior Living Female Athletes Of Month: Granite City Volleyball Girls Show Remarkable Growth Under Coach Hurst
Sep 3, 2024 - Versatile Softball Star Ridley Allen Poised for Stellar 2025 Season, She Is A Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete Of Month
Today - Semith Leads With 19 Points, Newcomer Simmons Adds 11, Tigers Use Solid Defense To Turn Back Pleasant Plains 48-43
Nov 4, 2024 - Tucker's Auto Repair & Tire Female Athlete Of Month: Explorers' Senior Athlete Lily Covert Recognized for Volleyball Excellence