EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s softball girls didn’t let some windy, cold conditions slow them down on Thursday afternoon, downing Bunker Hill 14-0 in five innings at home.



Most fans at the game were dressed in hooded sweatshirts and jackets, and while conditions were not the best, Edwardsville was on fire at the plate and on the bases in the third and fourth innings.

Rachel Anderson slugged three hits in three at-bats with three RBIs to lead the Tigers. The Tigers rebounded from a rare 7-3 loss to a top-notch Gillespie squad on Monday at home. Hayli Green also contributed two hits for Edwardsville. Jordan Corby, Allison Loehr, Jordan Garella and Emma Lewis added one hit apiece. Corby and Lewis had three RBIs each.



Garella was exceptional on the mound for the Tigers. She allowed only two hits in the contest with no runs and she struck out four batters.



“She threw the ball really well with this type of weather finding her locations,” Blade said. “The girls showed mental toughness, but it was cold for both groups. This (the weather) is true springtime.”



The Tigers exploded for 10 runs in the third inning in the game, then added four additional runs in the fourth, then the game was called in the fifth inning because of the 10-run rule.



Edwardsville coach Lori Blade said her girls showed her a lot with how they returned to play on Thursday against Bunker Hill.



“We had an opportunity early but didn’t take advantage of it, but the girls had patience and squared it up and had some pretty good at bats overall,” Blade said. “Overall they bounced back like I had hoped they would as far as competing and didn’t give up. It was important and I told them I know how the kids in the past would come back after the other day and they did a much better job today and with a completely different mentality with what I wanted to see.”