EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville and Alton met on Tuesday night, March 25, 2025, at the Edwardsville Tennis Courts. The Tigers emerged a 9-0 winner with a competitive Alton group.

The results were as follows:

Jesse Hattrup 6-0, 6-0 over Alex Tuetken.

Isaac Chelborn 6-0, 6-0 over Nick Tuetken.

Brandon Wang 6-0, 6-0 over Joe Ventimiglia.

John Almos 6-0, 6-0 over Jayden Beirman

Schaefer Bates 6-1, 6-0 over Erick Humphrey

Lucas Rudd 6-1, 6-0 over Carter Hanebutt

Edwardsville won 8-0 in all three doubles matches.

Edwardsville Coach Dave Lipe said he thought his kids played well at all positions.

"The kids were anxious to play their first match and they played with a lot of energy all day," Coach Lipe added.

For more from Alton Coach Jesse Macias, see this related story.

