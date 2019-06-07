JOLIET – Edwardsville’s baseball team will be making its second appearance in the last three seasons in the IHSA Class 4A state finals on Friday evening when they meet up with Hampshire in the second semifinal, which is set for 5 p.m. at Route 66 Stadium.

The winner between the Tigers (35-5) and the Whip-Purs (22-14) will play in the final Saturday evening against the winner of the first semifinal between St. Charles North and Chicago St. Rita. Edwardsville got to the last four with a 12-8 win over Normal Community West in the Bloomington super-sectional, while Hampshire won over Oak Park-River Forest 4-0 in the super-sectional at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg.

Drake Westcott will be entering the game as the Tigers’ hottest hitter, having two home runs, including a third-inning grand slam, and six RBIs in the win over the Wildcats on Monday. For the season, Westcott is hitting .390 with nine homers and 38 RBIs, leading the club in both categories.

Westcott is joined in the lineup by Hayden Moore, currently hitting .394 with four homers and 25 RBIs, Blake Burris, who has a .316 average with 22 RBIs, Joe Copeland, with a .415 average with two home runs and 22 RBIs, and Josh Ohl, with a .372 mark and 18 RBIs. Joe Toscano also adds some punch to the Tiger lineup, hitting .299 with one homer and 16 RBIs, along with Max Ringering, who goes in hitting .361 with four homers and 32 RBIs.

Article continues after sponsor message

Pitching is Edwardsville’s strong suit, and coach Tim Funkhouser can select some very good pitchers to start for his team. Matthew Boyer leads the staff with a 10-1 record and a 2.21 ERA, Grant Schaefer is 7-1 with a 1.67 ERA, Dawson Taylor is 5-1 with an ERA of 2.31, Jonathon Yancik is 1-1 with a 2.04 ERA and Collin Salter is 4-0 with a 1.83 ERA.

The Whip-Purs have a formidable lineup themselves, and it starts with .381 hitter Matthew Jachec, who also has four homers and 29 RBIs. Caden Pyszka is hitting .314 with two home runs and 25 RBIs, Nick Sladek is batting .358 with 18 RBIs and Jon Mroz is hitting .280 with two homers and 26 RBIs.

Jachec, record-wise, is Hampshire’s best pitcher, carrying a 7-2 mark with a 0.61 ERA, while Logan Nespor is 6-2 with a 2.77 ERA. Ben Benoist is 3-1 with a 1.91 ERA and Dylan Petrey is 1-2 with a 2.83 ERA.

In 2017, the Tigers finished second, losing the final to Crystal Lake South 8-3. Edwardsville last won the championship in 1998, taking the Class AA title over Tinley Park Andrew 10-2 to complete an unbeaten 40-0 season.

More like this: