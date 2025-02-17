EDWARDSVILLE - Alandyn Simmons and Layne Logan, the two seniors on the Edwardsville girls basketball roster this season, played their final home game on Feb. 11, a 64-16 win over Rochester at Lucco-Jackson Gym, and both made major contributions to the Tigers' 18-9 record.

Simmons, a transfer to Edwardsville from Lift For Life Academy in St. Louis, was definitely a presence in the middle for the Tigers, averaging 6.4 points and 5.5 rebounds-per-game, adding on 15 assists, 19 steals, and seven blocked shots. Logan added outside scoring punch, and averaged 3.1 points and 2.5 rebounds-per-game, also adding 16 assists, six steals, and two blocked shots.

In a joint postgame interview with the two seniors, both expressed sadness about how quickly the season went for them.

'I am very sad," Simmons said. "I think it came way too fast. It came way faster than I expected. I'm not prepared for this."

Logan agreed with her teammate.

"I agree," Logan said. "The season really just flew by, and our team bonding this year was really good. It's really sad that this is the last home game."

Both Logan and Simmons will take away positive memories of their senior season with the Tigers, especially with the IHSA Class 4A playoffs beginning next week.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I think just our energy," Logan said. "If we keep that up into the playoffs, and our defense, if we stay together and work together, I think we can do good in the playoffs."

Simmons thinks that Edwardsville is beginning to realize their potential, and also thinks the Tigers are poised for a big postseason run.

"I think now, my team's starting to realize how good we are," Simmons said. "As long as we keep that mindset, keep that confidence, we'll be alright."

As far as their futures after high school, Logan is planning to attend the University of Missouri in Columbia, studying general business, and moving into pre-law. Simmons has a full scholarship to play at the University of Illinois-Springfield, and will major in biology, with a minor in business. As far as a favorite memory from this season, both agreed on one thing.

"Beating O'Fallon," Simmons said with a smile. "Home game. Definitely."

Logan agreed wholeheartedly.

"I'm going to have to agree," Logan said. 'Beating O'Fallon, I think that it really, honestly, showed us how good we can be, and if we stuck together. It was a good feeling."

As far as the immediate future, Logan said one simple thing.

"Hopefully, we can win some more games," Logan said. "We want to keep going."

More like this: