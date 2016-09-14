O’FALLON – Edwardsville’s senior trio – Bailey Grinter, Victoria Brady and Callista Poiter – showed off their talents in the Tigers’ second meet of the season at O’Fallon Park on Tuesday.

The meet was held in a meter pool and outside, different for Edwardsville’s girls during the high school season, but it was fun for all three athletes. In fact, all three said it reminded them of swimming during the summer time, where they all began their careers.

Grinter is fresh from the Olympic Trials performance in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke in August and has been on a whirlwind of college visits recently. She said her training has slowed some because of the traveling, but when she is in the pool she said, “I work hard. Things are definitely coming together for me and I expect a good season.”

Grinter said she enjoyed the Tuesday outdoors meet at O’Fallon: “It was definitely like the summer meets because it is a meter pool and we don’t swim meter pools during the high school, and it is outside. It had a summer meet atmosphere. It was competitive but more laid back. It was definitely more of a friendly environment.”

The Edwardsville swim star said she has been swimming what she calls “tired,” but she is building back up. She said she expects to have a solid high school season.

Brady and Poiter are also pondering college choices and plan to swim after high school. Brady and Poiter also visited some colleges recently.

Brady had a bit of a sickness bug before the meet, but she said once she got in the water, things fell into place.

“I wasn’t feeling the best, but Christian (Rhoten) really motivated me to get back in the pool,” she said. “Coach Shaw always says swimming makes everything better and it did today. It kind of makes me feel like summer is still alive swimming here. It is always fun to swim outside.”

Brady said she was pleased with how everyone swam in the meet and is simply proud to be part of the Edwardsville team.

“The team is really coming together,” she said.

Poiter’s hard work over the spring and summer are showing and she said she is pleased with where she is right now. Poiter’s speciality is the breaststroke and she had a good day on Tuesday, finishing second.

“I worked all last summer and winter on my breaststroke,” she said. “It has really helped.”

Poiter said she is enjoying the leadership role that she, Grinter and Brady are sharing as seniors.

“It is a lot of fun being in the leadership role,” she said. “It is definitely a little daunting getting everyone together, but I take pride in that.”

