EDWARDSVILLE - Emma Birkenmeyer does everything she can to help others.

For her kindness, Emma Birkenmeyer is a Student of the Month for Edwardsville High School.

A senior, Birkenmeyer serves as the vice president of the Business Professionals of America organization at EHS. She also participates in Key Club and PMII. She was recently inducted into the National Honor Society, which requires high grades and many hours of community service.

Birkenmeyer also enjoys representing her peers with Student Advisory and as a senior rep for M&M. She joined NEHS and stays busy as a student athlete, playing unified basketball and varsity girls soccer. She serves as a captain on the varsity girls flag football team; Edwardsville recently started this sport and has seen major success so far this season.

When she’s not busy with her schoolwork or extracurriculars, Birkenmeyer can be found playing club soccer, working as a soccer referee, and serving on the Junior Board for Neighbors in Need. She also enjoys traveling, swimming, reading, hiking and working out.

Looking ahead, Birkenmeyer has big plans for after high school. Her loved ones and teachers know she will be successful.

“I plan to major in real estate and minor in special education; my dream is to create an environment where adults with special needs can thrive independently (like modified apartments),” she explained. “I have been volunteering with kids who have special needs since kindergarten. I find so much joy in helping the kids communicate and reach their goals. I aim to give my peers the same opportunities as everyone else by using my voice to advocate for them.”

Congratulations to Emma for this recognition by Edwardsville High School!

