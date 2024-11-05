EDWARDSVILLE/GODFREY - Heavy rainfall has led to some mudslides and flooding in parts of the Metro East on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2024.

Areas such as the 3000 block of Sand Road in Edwardsville have been declared impassable due to flooding, with residents advised to avoid the area if possible.

The National Weather Service reported that rainfall amounts in Jefferson and St. Louis counties reached as high as 9.5 inches in some locations, while Madison County recorded a maximum of 7.55 inches near East Vine Street in Edwardsville, National Weather Service in St. Louis Meteorologist Jayson Gosselin said.

In the aftermath of the rain, St. Clair County saw its highest recorded rainfall at 6.61 inches near Fairmont City, while nearby Monroe, Illinois, experienced 6.37 inches. Belleville received significantly less, with totals around 3.33 inches.

The weather system is expected to bring more rain today, though it is anticipated to be lighter and less impactful than the previous downpours. Gosselin indicated that the current rainfall should not exacerbate existing flooding issues, as conditions are expected to improve by midweek with drier weather forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday.

However, challenges remain as some roads are closed and creeks are at risk of overflowing. The Meramec River is experiencing rising waters, but officials expect levels to stabilize soon. In addition to the flooding, a mudslide was reported at Illinois Route 3 near Piasa Creek, obstructing the northbound lane. Madison County Chief Deputy Sheriff Marcos Pulido confirmed that emergency responders and IDOT managed the situation.

The Edwardsville Police Department issued a safety alert, urging residents to exercise caution while driving. They provided safety tips, including reducing speed and avoiding flooded roads, as even shallow water can cause loss of vehicle control.

Local officials continue to monitor the situation closely as they respond to the impacts of the recent weather events.

If you have any photos after the torrential downpour in the region, please submit them here or to news@riverbender.com.

