EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville’s football Tigers opens its 2016 home season at 7 tonight against Rock Island.

Edwardsville, 1-0, is fresh from a 35-6 win over Quincy. The Quincy victory spanned over two days because of lightning, stopping the game last Friday night in the third quarter. The Tigers were ahead 14-0 when the game was stopped on Friday; it poured on Saturday with 21 additional points to Quincy’s 6. Rock Island, also 1-0, defeated Alton 38-13 in its opener.

Edwardsville head football coach Matt Martin said he always enjoys playing at home in front of a strong Tiger crowd.

“It is always fun for the kids and fans for us to play at home,” Martin said. “It requires a little less organization on the part of coaches to play at home.

Martin said he knows Rock Island will be a formidable opponent.

“They are tough to defend and do a lot of things well,” he said. “They look like a basketball team with all their receivers. They have a pretty good point person at quarterback. He is a dual threat and will be one of the best athletes on the field. Defensively they are not exactly huge, but strong and fast.”

Martin said he was pleased with the offensive output of his team with 35 points in the opener.

“We watched film and have looked at what need to do to possibly score more points,” he said. “The key each week is to work on improvement and execution.”

