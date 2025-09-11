The week three high school football schedule has Edwardsville looking for its first win of the season when the Tigers play Southeast Missouri power Jackson, East St. Louis plays national power Bishop Gorman Catholic in Las Vegas, in a 9 p.m. Central time kickoff and Collinsville has its home opener against Carbondale among the highlights.

The two games that will be livestreamed on Riverbender.com this week will be Roxana at Civic Memorial at Hauser Field Friday night, and East Alton-Wood River at Marquette Catholic at Public School Stadium in a Saturday day game at Public School Stadium, starting at 11 a.m.

The other games on Friday, with kickoff times at 7 p.m. will be Triad at Alton, Staunton visiting Litchfield, Breese Mater Dei Catholic at Effingham, Riverview Gardens of north St. Louis County playing at Mascoutah, Freeburg will be at Taylorville, Waterloo will be at Centralia, Belleville Althoff Catholic is at Belleville East, Madison plays at Lutheran St. Charles, Mo., Heyworth is at Carlyle, Cahokia plays at Granite City, PInckneyville is at Dupo, Breese Central goes to Mt. Zion, Greenville is at Carlinville, Red Bud plays at Columbia, Trenton Wesclin is at Nashville, Harrisburg is at Jersey, Virden North Mac plays at Piasa Southwestern, Greenfield Northwestern is at Carrollton, Hardin Calhoun is at Pleasant Hill, and in this week's eight-man game, Metro-East Lutheran is at Champaign St. Thomas More.

The Tigers are 0-2 for the first time in four years, and are coming off a 61-21 loss at Indianapolis Lawrence Central last week, while the Indians defeated Louisville Ballard last week 32-10. In the first two games, Edwardsville quarterback Yale Weaver is 35-of-58 passing for 349 yards and three touchdowns, and also has run for 25 yards and a touchdown. The leading rusher is Brandon Houston, Jr., who had 64 yards and a touchdown, while Devyon Hill-Lomax is the team's leading receiver with eight receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

Carrollton hosts long-time rival Greenfield-Northwestern, seeking its first win. Carter Randolph leads the Hawks with an average of 39 yards a reception and Brady Clendenen has averaged 184 yards per game and 250 total yards rushing on the young season.

Greenfield-Northwestern is 1-1 entering the game with the Hawks.

Both the Knights and Redbirds are 0-2 going into this week's game, with Triad losing at Washington 21-14 last week, while Alton lost at home to Quincy 33-7. Quarterback John Holloway is currently 11-of-23 passing for 150 yards and a touchdown, and has also ran for 35 yards, while the leading rusher is Jacob Odle, who's run for 77 yards. Nathan Ratke leads Triad in receiving with three catches for 80 yards and a score. Alton is still looking for that breakout win, but has shown improvement in the first two games.

East Side had their home opener abruptly cancelled by Havana, Fla., Gasden County last week, and go into the game against the Gaels 0-1. The game has not yet been rescheduled, nor is it known if the Flyers will gain a forfeit win over the Jaguars. In the opener two weeks ago at Bergen Catholic of Oraville, N.J., the Flyers lost a heartbreaker 22-21 on a touchdown and two-point conversion with just over a minute left. The Flyers are still a team of incredible talent, with the touchdowns against Bergen scored by Jamari Lofton, Ahmad Coleman, and Myson Cook-Johnson, and will look to make a statement against Bishop Gorman.

Cahokia enters their game against the Warriors 1-1, having lost to St. Louis Lift For Life Academy 22-14 in a game moved to Brien Field in Cahokia, while Granite lost at Marion 63-12. The Comanches have Nigel Gooden at quarterback, who's 23-of-42 passing for 352 yards, and also has run for 55 yards, The team's leading rusher is Machal Henderson, with 140 and two touchdowns, while leading the receiving corps is Hartles Holman, with seven catches for 149 yards. Granite will counter with Jesus Atilano, who's five-of-14 passing for 165 yards and a touchdown, while Ryan Brokaw leads the rushing game with 117 yards, and Kaysen Emerson leads the receivers with two catches for 141 yards and a touchdown.

