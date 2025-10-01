QUINCY – The Edwardsville Tigers’ boys golf team once again did battle with O’Fallon and some other Southwestern Conference rivals Wednesday afternoon up at the IHSA Class 3A Quincy Regional.

And while not coming out on top, the Tigers finished second out of the nine teams to qualify for Monday’s Lockport Sectional at Wedgewood Golf Course in Plainfield.

They finished second with a combined team score of 309, just behind O’Fallon’s 308. Alton was third at 313, just ahead of Belleville West at 315. Only the top three teams qualified for the sectional.

The Tigers had three players break 80. All six of them finished in the top 25.

They were led by senior Sam Shaw’s 3-over par 74, which earned him third place overall. Sophomore Brian Cooper shot 76 for seventh place.

Edwardsville also counted scores from sophomore Bennet Briggs (79) and senior Quinn Berning (80). Senior Owen Berning and freshman Drew Capron both shot 81.

19 golfers broke 80 on Wednesday at Westview Golf Course, but the only golfer to shoot under par was Quincy’s Hunter St. Clair. He won the regional with a 1-under par 70. O’Fallon’s Tyler Murray was second with a 1-over par 72.

The Panthers also counted scores from Lincoln Weaving (76), Max Bortz (79), and Calvin Meyer (81). Michael Rottschalk and Alexander Haake also shot 81.

