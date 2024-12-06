EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Tigers hosted the Alton Redbirds in MVCHA action late Thursday night at RP Lumber Center.

The Tigers won by a score of 7-2 in a more competitive game than the scoreline suggests.

Alton’s Keller Jacobs was sent to the penalty box for tripping at 11:56 in the first period. Edwardsville capitalized on the power play and scored 58 seconds later from Luke Thomilson to make it 1-0.;.,

But Alton bounced back with a goal at 7:36 when Caden Clark went five-hole on just Alton’s second shot of the game. The Redbirds were outshot 16-3 after the first period.

Thomilson doubled up at 9:26 in the second period and then Reed Wolfe scored a tip-in goal from Caleb Brune’s blue-line shot at 8:44 to make it 3-1.

Clark had an answer 26 seconds later when he had the puck behind the net, fooled the Tigers' defense, and scored a wrap-around goal, sneaking it past Edwardsville goalie Mile Rosenthal.

From there Edwardsville scored four unanswered goals. The final blow was perhaps their fourth goal when Dylan Joachimsthaler scored with 23 seconds left, taking the wind out of Alton’s sails.

It led to Edwardsville putting three more in the back of the net.

Atticus Arth scored a redirect goal at 10;37, Will Whittaker scored at 8:53, and Andrew Maurer scored another redirect goal with 39 seconds left, getting to the final score of 7-2.

Edwardsville outshot Alton 53-20. The Tigers improve to 7-1 on the season and will host Belleville at RP Lumber on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Alton falls to 4-6-2 and will play Columbia at Granite City on Monday at 9 p.m.

