EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville High School science teacher Sara Chapman has received the ACS-Hach High School Chemistry Grant from the American Chemical Society, the Edwardsville School District 7 announced this week.

The competitive grant, which provides up to $1,500 to high school chemistry educators in the U.S. and its territories, will fund the purchase of two safety shields for the high school’s chemistry department.

These shields are designed to enhance laboratory safety and improve the hands-on learning experience for students.

“Thank you for your continued commitment to student safety and science education at EHS,” the district said in a statement recognizing Chapman’s achievement.

The grant highlights the district’s ongoing focus on maintaining safe and effective environments for science instruction.

