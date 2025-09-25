EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville School District 7 Board of Education unanimously voted to suspend Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton with pay amid an ongoing investigation, the board announced Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. The decision was made during a specially called school board meeting.

In the same vote, the board appointed Assistant Superintendent Dr. Allen Duncan as the interim superintendent. Dr. Shelton’s contract with the district extends through June 2028.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dr. Shelton joined Edwardsville School District 7 in 2021 after serving as Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education in the Lee’s Summit R-VII School District in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Before that, he was the Coordinator of Customized Learning in the Parkway School District and held principal positions in both Parkway and Wood River-Hartford School District #15. He began his career as a K-12 music teacher in Staunton CUSD #6.

The school board did not provide further details regarding the nature of the investigation leading to Dr. Shelton’s suspension.

More like this: