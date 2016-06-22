EDWARDSVILLE - The extreme heat has caused Edwardsville School District 7 to alter a variety of activities today.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a Heat Advisory for Wednesday with temperatures predicted to rise to 101 degrees.

"As a result of extreme temperatures forecast for today, Wednesday, June 22, all District 7 practices, camps, and other outdoor activities will be either moved to an indoor facility or cancelled as of 10:00 a.m.," Dr. Lynda C. Andre, superintendent, said in a statement today.



Students should consult with their coaches/sponsors about plans for today’s activities, the superintendent said.

