Registration Reminder Preschool, Early Childhood, and Preschool Academy at Goshen Elementary Wednesday, July 27, 2016 - 12:00 - 7:00 p.m. Elementary School Registration: Elementary Registration begins is Wednesday, July 27, from 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Nelson, Goshen, Hamel, Midway, Leclaire, Glen Carbon, Columbus, Woodland, Cassens, and Worden Elementary Schools. Middle School Registration: Liberty and Lincoln Middle School Registration (Grades 6-8 at your child's school) 6th grade: Tuesday, July 26, 2016 - 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

grade: Friday, July 29, 2016 - 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. All Grades: Monday, August 1, 2016 - 12:00 - 7:00 p.m. Please visit the district’s website to download registration materials. http://www.ecusd7.org/for_parents/reg_forms.asp More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending