Edwardsville School District releases registration reminder
Registration Reminder
Preschool, Early Childhood, and Preschool Academy at Goshen Elementary
- Wednesday, July 27, 2016 - 12:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Elementary School Registration:
Elementary Registration begins is Wednesday, July 27, from 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Nelson, Goshen, Hamel, Midway, Leclaire, Glen Carbon, Columbus, Woodland, Cassens, and Worden Elementary Schools.
Middle School Registration:
Liberty and Lincoln Middle School Registration (Grades 6-8 at your child’s school)
- 6th grade: Tuesday, July 26, 2016 - 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- 7th-8th grade: Wednesday, July 27, 2016 - 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- 7th-8th grade: Thursday, July 28, 2016 - 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
High School Registration:
Edwardsville High School students should register as follows (Grades 9-12 at EHS):
- 9th grade: Tuesday, July 26, 2016 - 12:00 - 7:00 p.m.
- 10th grade: Wednesday, July 27, 2016 - 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- 11th grade: Thursday, July 28, 2016 - 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- 12th grade: Friday, July 29, 2016 - 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- All Grades: Monday, August 1, 2016 - 12:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Please visit the district’s website to download registration materials.
http://www.ecusd7.org/for_parents/reg_forms.asp
