EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Education Association has reached a tentative agreement with Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7.

On July 16, 2025, the EEA released a 25-page document on its website outlining the tentative agreement. According to this agreement, teachers can expect a 4% increase on the base salary for the 2025–2026 school year.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I hope the teachers see this tentative agreement as a new chapter with a new board,” said Bob Paty, Board of Education president.

In addition to the salary increase, other points in the contract note that teachers will be reimbursed a maximum of $100 per year for purchases of incidental supplies and they will receive 15 days of sick leave. You can read the entire tentative agreement here.

This tentative agreement comes after many days of negotiations between the EEA and ECUSD7. The EEA has also organized several rallies in support of teachers following the Board of Education’s March 2025 decision to approve a resolution authorizing the dismissal and non-reemployment of certified non-tenured probationary employees, which dismissed 16 employees.

This is a developing story.

More like this: