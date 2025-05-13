EDWARDSVILLE - During the regular Board of Education meeting on May 12, 2025, the Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 outlined a few of the construction projects planned for this summer.

“This is probably going to be the busiest summer of construction that anybody in our community remembers,” said Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton. “I don’t know that there’s been a busier summer.”

Shelton added that this was a nonexhaustive list, and other smaller maintenance projects will also take place once students are out of the buildings. District Architect Alex Metzger went through each major project with the Board of Education.

Secure double entries will be installed at Columbus, Edwardsville High School, Glen Carbon, Hamel, Leclaire, Woodland, the Jon Davis Wrestling Center and EHS South. This construction will be funded by the 2023 bond.

Metzger explained that 95% of D7 buildings will have an SSO entry, meaning that the exterior doors are locked and visitors must be buzzed in and then meet with the School Security Officer (SSO). The SSO will then buzz in the visitor to the main office or into the school and direct them to the main office.

As part of the secure double entries installation, Nelson Elementary School’s offices will relocate. The offices will be relocated to classrooms 210 and 211. This will be funded by the 2023 bond.

A portion of the roofs at Glen Carbon and Woodland will be replaced. Columbus, Hamel and Nelson will see a complete roof replacement. This construction is a result of hail damage, and it will be funded by insurance proceeds.

Liberty Middle School, Glen Carbon and EHS will also have solar panels installed. The high school currently has half of its solar panels installed and producing electricity. The rest of the system will be installed this summer. This construction is funded by 2024 debt certificates.

There will be asphalt resealing projects at the Jon Davis Wrestling Center, Columbus Elementary School and the EHS Sports Complex. After summer school is finished, Leclaire Elementary and Liberty will also see asphalt resealing projects, including a full replacement of the circle drive at Liberty. The asphalt resealing is funded through the Operations & Maintenance Budget.

Lincoln Middle School will see several construction projects during Summer 2025. The 60,000-square-foot addition will be substantially completed in May. Asbestos abatement is a major aspect of the Lincoln construction.

The school will also receive a regraded upper parking lot, as the district reconstructs Woodland’s parent pick-up/drop-off area next door. Woodland’s front parking lot will be partially replaced, and the drive lane access from 157 will be reconstructed.

“This is all being done as part of Lincoln’s pick-up/drop-off, because we needed to change Lincoln’s pick-up/drop-off, so in order to do that, we needed to change Woodland’s first,” Shelton explained. “We didn’t understand all of the domino effects of changing Lincoln’s pick-up/drop-off.”

Thirteen temporary classrooms will go into Lucco Gymnasium at Lincoln. The track and asphalt underlayment will also be replaced. These projects are all funded by the 2023 bond.

Shelton and Metzger noted that the City of Edwardsville will also be extending the shared use pathway on 157 outside of Lincoln Middle School this summer, adding to the construction projects surrounding Lincoln and Woodland.

At Edwardsville High School, the EHS Commons addition and lobby restroom renovation will be completed, funded by the 2023 bond. The track and field replacement of the EHS Winston Brown Track, funded by the Operations and Maintenance Budget, will also be completed this summer.

There will be a light renovation of the former Edwardsville Art Center. The softball turf field will be installed in Fall 2025. The main gym floor at EHS will also be completed in the next few months.

Shelton explained that each building will send out a communication to their families that outlines the construction they can expect at their schools. The “welcome back” communication that families will receive before the start of the school year will also explain any changes to campus, security procedures, and changes in pick-up/drop-off procedures at Woodland.

