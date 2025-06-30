EDWARDSVILLE - Two longtime administrators with Edwardsville School District #7 were recognized for their years of service and retirement during the recent June Board of Education meeting.

Curt Schumacher, principal of Goshen Elementary, has served the district for 33 years. Dr. Vince Schlueter, assistant principal at Edwardsville High School, has dedicated 21 years to the district. Both are retiring after distinguished careers in education.

The recognition took place at the district’s June board meeting, where Board President Bob Paty and Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton honored Schumacher and Schlueter for their commitment to the district.

The district expressed appreciation for the administrators’ decades of leadership and contributions to the educational community.

