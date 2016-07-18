Edwardsville School District e-mail service under maintenance from July 19-21
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7’s email system is undergoing routine maintenance beginning at noon on Tuesday, July 19 through Thursday, July 21. Parents and employees will receive notification once the system has returned to full operation.
District 7 staff at Hadley House, Edwardsville High School, Lincoln Middle School, and Liberty Middle School may still be reached by phone during normal business hours.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
