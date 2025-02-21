EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville School District #7 this week celebrated the achievements of its dance teams following their strong performances at the Illinois Drill Team Association (IDTA) State Competition held recently.

The Edwardsville High School (EHS) Varsity Dance Team secured third place in the Jazz category, while the EHS Junior Varsity team, competing in its inaugural season, also achieved third place, this time in the Lyrical category.

The Liberty Dance Team earned recognition as well, finishing second in Hip Hop and third in Jazz. Additionally, the Lincoln Dance Team placed fourth in Lyrical and fifth in Pom.

Article continues after sponsor message

The district expressed pride in the dedication and hard work displayed by all the teams with this statement: "We are proud of all our teams for their hard work, dedication, and incredible performances."