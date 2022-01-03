EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton announced today, January 3, 2022, that with the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area, the district's sixth-through 12th-grade students will begin the second semester remotely on Tuesday, January 4, 2022

"During the last two weeks while we have been on winter break, an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, both locally and nationally, has occurred with the omicron variant. Unfortunately, this surge has had an impact on our staff and the ability to adequately serve our students.

"This adaptive pause will continue through Friday, January 7, 2022, at which time we will re-evaluate data," Dr. Shelton said. "At this time, K-fifth-grade students are unaffected and will begin the second semester as scheduled, but please be advised things could change."

Important information to know now: Administrators, teachers, and support staff will be at their respective schools to provide remote instruction.

Dr. Shelton said FLS and CASTLE students will be in attendance at all grade levels. All special transportation and schedules will remain the same.

Students who attend CAVC will continue to do so for their scheduled class periods. Students who need to pick up devices may contact their school office to schedule a time to pick up a device.

Athletics will continue through the adaptive pause. However, during this pause, no spectators, including parents, will be allowed to attend home games.

"More specific information from your school and/or grade level will be forthcoming," Dr. Shelton said. "Thank you for your continued support and we work through the impact and disruptions of COVID-19."

