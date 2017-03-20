EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre announced was people can help the Campbell children with fundraising that is presently taking place.

The Campbells lost their mother, Cristy Campbell, and father, Justin, in a pair of separate, but related tragic deaths last week in Highland and Glen Carbon respectively. The family lives in Glen Carbon and the children attended the Edwardsville School District. The children lost their home after a devastating fire in the series of incidents last week.

"We have received many requests from individuals and groups on how they can help the family and children impacted by last week’s tragic events," Dr. Andre said. "Anyone wishing to offer help and assistance to the family and students should contact Adam Garrett, Director of Student Services, at agarrett@ecusd7.org."

Andre said Edwardsville School District 7 has already received numerous donations from the community and provided clothing and shoes, school supplies, bedding and other hygiene items to the students and family.

Some other suggested items for donation include:

Gift cards to purchase gas, groceries, and other items needed to support the family.

Monetary donations.

Gift cards are being collected at each of the District 7 schools in the main office.

An account has been set up at The Bank of Edwardsville for anyone wishing to make secure monetary donations. Monetary donations can be made at any TheBANK of Edwardsville location or can be mailed to:

Campbell Family Benefit Fund

c/o TheBANK of Edwardsville

PO Box 447

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Please make all checks payable to the Campbell Family Benefit Fund.



"We appreciate the overwhelming support provided by the schools and entire District 7 community," Andre said. "Please continue to keep the family and children in your thoughts."

