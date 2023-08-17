EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 has been bustling with excitement on the part of students, faculty, administration and support personnel over the first two days in school.

Dr. Steve Stuart was standing as he usually does on the first day at the school with a smile welcoming students back to Edwardsville High School.

"We are really excited it is great to get the kids back in the building," he said. "They bring so much energy. We have some great plans for them this year and I am really looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish in the school year. We are adding seven classrooms to what used to be the media center. That will allow us to keep our students on campus instead of sending 200 and some odd ninth graders over in the morning. The media center conversation was our main project over the summer."

Edwardsville schools opened doors for students on Wednesday morning.

Edwardsville Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton said he and the others are so glad to have the students back in the buildings.

"There are so many great things happening in District 7 as we begin the school year," he said. "The construction is underway at Lincoln Middle School after the bond referendum was approved. Along with that project, other projects are going to begin soon. The bond referendum approval is a statement to the trust the community has placed in us with the children."

Dr. Shelton said there have been additional mental health professionals added at Edwardsville schools, recognizing the importance of student well-being.

"We have 12 additional counselors and social workers," Dr. Shelton said of the district. "The safety and security of our students also remain paramount. We have implemented comprehensive safety plans across all of our schools."

Dr. Stuart said as long as he still has the same sense of excitement, he will continue to serve as the EHS principal.

"I wake up and have the jitters in my belly like the kids do before the first day of school," he said. "I will keep doing this as long as that feeling is there."

