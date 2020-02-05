EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 made the following weather announcement Wednesday morning.

"Due to the possibility of deteriorating road conditions this afternoon, District 7 will enact the early dismissal plan outlined below. All after school and evening activities for today are canceled.

"Edwardsville High School students will be dismissed an hour early at 12:50 PM with buses leaving the school by 1:00 PM. Liberty and Lincoln Middle School early dismissal will be at 2:00 PM with buses leaving by 2:10. All elementary school buildings will dismiss at 3:00 PM with buses leaving by 3:10 PM. Under this plan, high school students should arrive home approximately an hour early, middle school students about 45 minutes early, and elementary students about 30 minutes earlier than usual.

Kid Zone will continue to operate under normal hours."

