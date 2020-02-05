EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 made the following weather announcement Wednesday morning.

"Due to the possibility of deteriorating road conditions this afternoon, District 7 will enact the early dismissal plan outlined below. All after school and evening activities for today are canceled.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Edwardsville High School students will be dismissed an hour early at 12:50 PM with buses leaving the school by 1:00 PM. Liberty and Lincoln Middle School early dismissal will be at 2:00 PM with buses leaving by 2:10. All elementary school buildings will dismiss at 3:00 PM with buses leaving by 3:10 PM. Under this plan, high school students should arrive home approximately an hour early, middle school students about 45 minutes early, and elementary students about 30 minutes earlier than usual.

Kid Zone will continue to operate under normal hours."

More like this:

Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE Launches "Capital Connections" Series at The Wedge and Celebrates SBDC Day on March 19
Mar 14, 2025
Blackburn College Announces Spring Performance Season: A Celebration Of Music And Theatre
Mar 3, 2025
Jersey Schools Have Delayed Start On Feb. 20, 2025
Feb 20, 2025
Eggtravaganza's, Live Music, Dueling Piano's, & More Headline Your Weekend Go-Guide!
2 days ago
Pop-Up Clothing Swap Set For Sunday, April 6, 2025 At Mineral Springs Mall In Alton
3 days ago

 