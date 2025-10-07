EDWARDSVILLE - Shanyra Cox, an elementary technology coach for Edwardsville Community Unity School District #7, has received a $1,000 grant from the Illinois Education Association (IEA) through their Schools and Community Outreach by Educators (SCORE) program. The grant supports educators and local associations who collaborate to create meaningful community service projects that foster deeper connections with students, families, and the broader community.

Cox’s winning proposal centers on an annual “Embracing Inclusion” sensory-friendly event held each May that she helps coordinate. This event was inspired by her ten-year-old son Cross, who is on the autism spectrum. The event is designed especially for neurodiverse children. It provides a welcoming and safe environment where children can interact comfortably with first responders from the Edwardsville Police and Fire Departments as well as community members, all while respecting their unique sensory needs.

This initiative breaks down barriers and builds understanding, promoting inclusion and showing every child that they belong. The event also invites local businesses and state agencies offering adaptive services to share valuable resources with families.

The IEA SCORE grant encourages projects like this that build visible foundations for inclusion and advocate excellence and equity in public education. This award not only supports the event’s continuation but also highlights Cox’s ongoing commitment to fostering community connections and championing diversity.

The Edwardsville community looks forward to this inspiring event that will take place May 16, 2026, that brings together families, educators, first responders, and service providers in a celebration of inclusion and understanding.