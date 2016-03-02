EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 Special Olympics competitors continue to shine.

Students from Edwardsville School District 7 competed at the Special Olympics Area 12 basketball competition on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Trenton.

District 7 competed in the team competition as well as the individual skills competition. The athletes were

coached by Shannon Leahy and Yvonne Hallemann.

The basketball team received bronze medals.

Team members included: Ashlyn Porter, Noah Black, Hunter Hinson, Zack Gibbs, Matthew Sharoni, Matt Burton, and Jack Hultz.

The athletes that competed in the individual skills competition demonstrated their ability to shoot baskets from different ranges, dribbling while being timed, and passing the basketball.

The following athletes received silver medals: Alex Brewster, Michael Bugger, and Ryan Rea. The following athletes received bronze medals: Michael Kwasa, Kyle Moore, and Madison Rea.

The competitors were cheered on by parents, teachers, and Key Club students from EHS who volunteered their time to help at the event.

“We are very proud of our athletes, staff members, and students that participated in this event,” said Adam Garrett, a coordinator for the Edwardville team.

If you would like more information regarding Special Olympics, please contact Adam Garrett at agarrett@ecusd7.org or 618-655-6051.

