EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville District 7 School Board and Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre honored the Edwardsville High School baseball team Monday night for winning the recent state baseball championship.

“As if this hasn’t been a week of enough celebration in St. Louis, we also have in Edwardsville, a reason to celebrate," Dr. Andre said. "The EHS baseball team won the state championship on June 8th and that is very exciting for the program. I think the last time the team won the state championship was in 1998."

Dr. Andre continued: "We couldn’t be prouder of the young men who battled a tough season and they represented our school district and their families and their school very, very well on the state stage last week. The board is going to have an opportunity to honor these fine student-athletes at the July board meeting.”

