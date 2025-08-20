EDWARDSVILLE — Staff members of Edwardsville School District #7 have returned, marking the start of the 2025-26 school year, reuniting with colleagues across the district.

A kickoff event brought together teachers and staff from various schools within the district, emphasizing a shared commitment under this year’s theme, “One District, One Mission.”

The 2025-2026 school district theme highlights the collective goal of empowering each student to achieve personal success, regardless of individual roles or locations within the district.

District officials described the atmosphere as one of warmth and enthusiasm, with hugs and smiles reflecting the excitement of reconvening after the summer break.

The kickoff gathering set a tone of connection and collaboration aimed at fostering growth and achievement throughout the school year.

Edwardsville School District #7 looks forward to a year focused on strengthening community ties and supporting student development across all its schools.