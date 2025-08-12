EDWARDSVILLE - Three Edwardsville School District #7 educators, including Literacy Coach Becky Artime and reading specialists Molly Deist and Holly Hampton, recently achieved a significant milestone in their careers by becoming IMSE Orton-Gillingham (OG) Certified.

The accomplishment followed a rigorous year-long process that included 120 hours of intensive lesson planning, practical application, and mentorship from a practicum supervisor. After months of delivering individualized lessons, each educator sat for the national Knowledge and Practice Examination for Effective Reading Instruction (KPEERI), which assesses educators’ understanding of the Science of Reading, structured literacy, and evidence-based reading instruction.

The certification, administered by the Center for Effective Reading Instruction—an affiliate of the International Dyslexia Association—represents a deep commitment to helping students develop essential reading skills. Each now proudly displays the IMSE Certified Seal as a symbol of this achievement.

For Artime, the decision to pursue certification came from a desire to sharpen her skills and ensure she was delivering the program exactly as intended.

"Becoming certified in IMSE Orton-Gillingham allowed me to deepen my knowledge of the Orton-Gillingham approach and grow my skills in multi-sensory, explicit instruction,” she said. “I wanted to ensure that I was teaching the IMSE OG program correctly and with fidelity.”

Her background in teaching students with dyslexia had already convinced her that a systematic approach was essential, but the certification process gave her new confidence.

“This in-depth training has confirmed my belief that structured, multi-sensory, explicit instruction is effective for students who struggle with foundational literacy skills,” Artime said.

As a literacy coach, Artime works closely with teachers across the district, and she sees the certification as a tool for both direct student impact and broader instructional leadership.

“I am excited to work with both teachers and students to ensure that our district continues to move forward in our knowledge and application of Science of Reading approaches literacy instruction,” she said.

For Deist, the motivation to enroll in the program was personal and immediate—she wanted a better way to reach her most struggling readers, especially those showing risk factors for dyslexia.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We know that not all students learn the same way and I felt that I needed another ‘tool’ in my toolbox to reach everyone,” she explained.

She found that the OG approach expanded her focus beyond early phonics and phonemic awareness to include spelling and dictation—areas where struggling readers, and particularly students with dyslexia, often face challenges.

“I have witnessed so much growth in my students’ spelling and writing since adding in this approach,” Deist said.

Deist is hopeful that having OG-certified educators in the district will have a ripple effect.

“My hope is that with this knowledge, we will be able to build confidence and close the gap for some of our struggling readers and provide a strong foundation for our littlest learners in D7,” she said.

For Hampton, the pursuit of certification was rooted in a deep sense of professional responsibility.

“Being a reading specialist is one of the most meaningful qualifications I hold,” she said. “Reading is a fundamental life skill—essential for success in today’s world.”

She is grateful to be in a district that champions the Science of Reading and has equipped her with the tools to provide structured, systematic instruction.

“The training I’ve received has provided me with the knowledge and tools to implement a structured and systematic approach to reading instruction,” Hampton said.

The approach, she added, benefits all readers but can be transformative for struggling students.

“More children are now becoming fluent readers earlier in their educational journey, which opens the door for them to reach their fullest potential—academically, personally, and beyond,” she said.

For all three, earning the IMSE OG certification is both a professional triumph and a personal point of pride—one that they believe will benefit students across District #7 for years to come.

More like this: