EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville District #7 meeting of Monday, September 23rd discussed the new Teacher Technology Committee, arming teachers in schools, and held a short audit report for the school district.

The new Teacher Technology Committee will have its first meeting next Monday. It will bring together teachers from the school district to discuss the best ways to implement technology within the school for both students and faculty.

“Next Monday we will have our first meeting of the Teacher Technology Committee. We’re excited to get that group together, as we begin to plan a timeline and really get their thoughts on how to best implement technology, what sort of devices we might need, where we might want to go with this. And to get an idea of the timeline for professional development. We just really need to get teacher thoughts and opinions on that, so I’m really excited to get that group together,” said Superintendent Dr. Henderson about the new committee.

Edwardsville School District #7 had been discussing sending a member of the board to the Illinois Association of School Boards Conference to vote for items brought to the conference on behalf of the board. This year's big topic of the conference being the IASB voting to support or oppose the issue of allowing teachers in schools to arm themselves. The board only discussed this topic during the superintendent's report, no voting or official decision making on the topic took place. Though the decision to send a board member to the conference will most likely take place at the next meeting.

“The issue on the table is actually the arming teachers in schools. While tonight’s not a night that we’re going to solve that issue, the concern that they brought was that there is a delegate convention up at the Illinois Association of School Boards Conference in November. And that they felt like District 7 should have a seat at that table, getting to vote on whether or not their organization supports or opposes that platform. And among many other platforms, but that was just one issue that was important. The point that I did want to make to the board, is to remember that that group is not deciding whether or not to arm teachers, that group is just making the determination, if that issue would ever come up, would they support it or would they oppose it,” said Dr. Henderson.

Overall, during the audit report presented during the meeting it was determined that while the school board has some work to do regarding their fund management, they are continuing to improve. Despite the mostly positive report, It was stated the district should continue to watch its financial condition very closely.

Edwardsville District #7 School Board Meetings are held the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month.

