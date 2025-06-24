EDWARDSVILLE - During their regular meeting on June 23, 2025, the Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 voted to approve the 2025–2026 District #7 Student Handbook, which included four price increases.

Lunch prices will increase from $3.55 to $3.95. Preschool Academy tuition will increase from $175 per week to $200 per week. Middle school students will now pay $12.75, not $12, for their P.E. uniforms. Kid Zone prices will rise from $105 per week to $115 per week.

Several Board members expressed concerns about the rising lunch prices. Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton clarified the district will never deny a student lunch based on their ability to pay. He added that families have the option to fill out an application for free or reduced school meals.

CFO Dave Courtney explained the USDA requires school districts to increase their lunch prices every year to meet rising costs of food and supplies.

In addition to the price changes, the new 2025–2026 District #7 Student Handbook includes annual updates to employee names and positions and other updates to comply with Board policies and Illinois School Code.

The handbook also includes new language related to the support and protection of students identified under Article 26A. These students are parents, expectant parents, or victims of domestic or sexual violence.

The new handbook was reviewed by central office administrators, principals, the district’s attorney, Parent/Teacher Advisory, Superintendent Teacher Advisory, EEA Handbook Committee and the Board.

Board members Alma Carver and Sara Bauer voted against the approval of the 2025–2026 District #7 Student Handbook. Lynne Sanderson was absent. The handbook will go into effect at the start of the 2025–2026 school year.

