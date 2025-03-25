EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 Board of Education voted to dismiss 16 employees after an hour of public comments protesting the decision.

During the regular meeting of the Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 Board of Education on Monday, March 24, 2025, the board voted 4–3 to approve a resolution authorizing the dismissal and non-reemployment of certified non-tenured probationary employees.

“Decisions like this are not taken lightly, and we above everyone else understand the impact that this has on the teachers that we’ve invested in both as people and professionals, nor does it reflect the value that they have in our school communities,” said Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton.

Over 100 students, parents, teachers and community members attended the meeting to protest the proposed dismissals. Attendees spoke for the full 60 minutes allotted for the public comments portion of the meeting.

Many of them noted that the Board agenda included votes on a track replacement for Edwardsville High School, as well as the purchase of a building at 1186 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville to be used for storage. Jill Martin, a parent in the district, said these purchases were “obscene” in light of the proposed dismissals.

“The public should never trust anyone on this board or the current superintendent to spend our tax dollars,” Martin added, to applause.

Another parent spoke in favor of the teachers. He said teachers were told midday on Friday, March 21, 2025, that they would not be returning to District #7, which he called “inhumane.”

“Save the teachers and stop the spending,” added Kimberly Edwards, a teacher and parent in District #7.

Shelton explained that the 16 teachers who were released were first or secondary year teachers. He said the decisions were based on performance and seniority, and he reminded the audience that “all school districts” go through this process and must issue notices of dismissal by April 15.

“We have to be responsive to maintaining the balance in our education fund as well as our other funds, be responsive to shifts and changes in enrollment, and operate in a fiscally responsible way,” he said. “District #7 is fiscally healthy today, and we need to ensure that we continue to maintain that financial health.”

The board debated the decision for several minutes before heading into a vote. Board member Bob Paty said it was “unfair that the communication has been so poor,” and he expressed concerns about other projects going over budget. Scott Ahart said he believed the board should first cut material objects and administrative positions before cutting teachers.

Jennifer Brumback shared that she was previously a non-tenured teacher as well, and she said the cuts felt “unfair.” Terri Dalla Riva pointed out that the cuts would affect the education fund, of which 85% is used to pay teacher salaries. She expressed concerns that they would be unable to “whittle away” at the remaining 15% to meet economic objectives.

Shelton said some of the 16 positions would be filled and some would be absorbed. He said the district is having conversations about other potential cuts to curriculum or programs to save money.

The board ultimately voted in favor of the cuts, with Terri Dalla Riva, Lynne Sanderson and Scott Ahart voting no.

