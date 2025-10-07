EDWARDSVILLE - During their work session on Oct. 6, 2025, the Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 Board of Education once again discussed the priorities of the 2023 bond money.

At the previous Board of Education meeting on Sept. 22, 2025, the Board discussed how to spend the remaining 2023 bond money — around $10 million — and identified the top priorities as asbestos abatement in Hamel Elementary School, Columbus Elementary School’s gymnasium, and the addition of a media center at Edwardsville High School.

At the Oct. 6 meeting, Board members emphasized the need for action. Board member Matt Breihan voiced his “disappointment” that the agenda did not include an action item for spending the 2023 bond money.

During the public comments portion of the meeting, a few community members spoke about concerns they have regarding Hamel Elementary School, including Justin Gerstner, mayor of Hamel. Gerstner requested an action item to be included on the agenda for the next meeting so Board members can officially vote on making Hamel’s asbestos abatement a priority.

Acting Superintendent Dr. Allen Duncan explained that 85% of the bond money must be spent by 2028. He shared the original priorities list with the Board, highlighting Hamel’s asbestos abatement as the number three priority on the original list.

Board members asked questions about the possibility of funding other projects through the bond, including building safe and accessible playgrounds at all of the elementary schools. Chief Financial Officer Dave Courtney said some of the playground fixes could be funded through the Operations and Maintenance fund, but at least one would have to be funded through the bond.

Board President Bob Paty acknowledged that the Board has received many emails from community members advocating for different projects. He said he was “trying to gauge” whether the Board should go “all-in” on Hamel, where they wouldn’t be able to fix everything, but they could address as much as possible.

“I’m trying to do as much good as we can,” Paty said. “It’s not going to be perfect.”

Paty clarified that the original estimate to “do everything” was $15 million, but the district only has $10 million to spend. Breihan reiterated that he wanted a vote so the Board can move forward.

“If we’re spotting our values on integrity, then stick to the integrity of the district and stick to the priorities that were set by the public,” Breihan said. “We need to honor those votes…It has to start somewhere, and talking is cheap.”

Board member Sara Bauer agreed, adding that safety is the top priority.

“Everything is important, yes, but let’s get started on Hamel,” she said. “Let’s look into Columbus. If there are structural issues for Columbus, that’s just as important. I’m not waiting for a catastrophe where the wind sneezes and then it shifts things and then we go, you know what, we have a crisis, what are we going to do? Let’s get started…We are talking in circles, and there’s no action to this.”

Board member Jill Bertels expressed her opinion that last year was “very taxing” on the district because of all the construction that was happening. She suggested avoiding another “big construction year” in Summer 2026, but still setting a priority.

Breihan encouraged the Board to “commit” and go “all-in” on a project. He added that it’s great if they can “sneak in” another project with the money, but Hamel should be the priority.

Paty said there would be an action item on the agenda at the Board’s regular meeting on Oct. 27, 2025, that will officially set a priority for the 2023 bond money.

