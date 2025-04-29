EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 Board of Education has officially elected new officers.

During a special meeting on Monday, April 28, 2025, the Board seated its three new members — Sara Bauer, Matt Breihan and Alma Carver — and reinstated Scott Ahart to the Board. Members also elected Bob Paty as president, Carver as vice president and Breihan as secretary.

“As president, I recognize it is my responsibility to represent all citizens of District #7,” Paty said. “As a Board, we must pledge to work on behalf of all students and employees and ensure that they have every opportunity to succeed in a safe and positive environment.”

During the special meeting, Carey Francis read out the vote results and Chief Judge Christopher Threlkeld guided the newly elected members through the oath of office. He also provided the student oath of office to Claire Johnson, the new student representative.

Following the special meeting, the Board met for their regular meeting on April 28. Member Jill Bertels welcomed the new Board members and expressed her hope that they can work together to support students, staff and administration.

“As Board members, we’re all here for one reason, and that’s to make good decisions for our students. We want to make their education a positive experience,” she said. “I just want to remind everybody that we need to think about the students first because that’s why we were elected to our positions.”

