EDWARDSVILLE - During their monthly work session on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, the Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 Board of Education discussed plans to abate and renovate Hamel Elementary School.

In 2023, District #7 voters approved a $100 million bond proposal to improve district facilities. As part of this bond, Hamel Elementary School is to undergo asbestos abatement and renovations.

On Aug. 11, 2025, Justin Placek with BLDD Architects and Ryan Savage with Holland Construction provided an update to the Board about potential projects to abate and renovate Hamel. They explained that these plans were “conceptual” and could be adjusted as needed.

Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton said that construction is projected to cost $4.2 million. He said there are a few options that the Board can consider, including building a new classroom wing or using part of a pod as a cafeteria space.

Board member Matt Breihan said the renditions “look great on paper,” but asked if they had spoken to Hamel teachers yet about what would be most useful to them. Placek reiterated that the designs are in the development stage and they will eventually sit down with the building’s teachers and principal to discuss.

Article continues after sponsor message

Shelton explained that, if the Board agrees to “continue going down this path,” the plan is to bring updates back to the Board in September, release bids in January, vote on bids in February, and begin construction next summer.

“We would abate what’s needed,” Shelton added. “There would be abatement in the gym space, the flooring, and then there’s the corners. There’s some stuff up there in the ceiling. I think there’s a little bit in the office area, if I remember correctly.”

Breihan voiced concerns that Edwardsville and Glen Carbon “are filling up fast” as the population grows, and he wants to see more room for expansion. Shelton noted that they could potentially double the size of the existing gym and continue to look into their options.

Board member Alma Carver asked to see “maybe one or two other renditions” that would show other options. Shelton said they could bring in new designs at the Board’s regular meeting on Aug. 25.

He added that any work out of the first phase of the 2023 bond must be completed by April 2028. This means the district has the summer of 2026 and summer of 2027 to abate and renovate Hamel.

Ultimately, the Board agreed to see more designs in the future and continue the discussion about abating and renovating Hamel.

More like this: